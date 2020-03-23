As a complete lockdown kicked in the national capital on Monday as part of the imposition of nationwide restrictions to battle the deadly novel Coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people in the city to “join the fight against COVID-19”.

“The lockdown in Delhi begins today. My dear Delhiites, you faced troubles and contributed in fight against pollution whenever odd-even was implemented. You embraced the massive campaign against dengue. I am pretty confident that you will join this fight against COVID-19 and support the lockdown to protect your families,” he tweeted in Hindi.

आज से दिल्ली में लॉकडाउन शुरू। मेरे दिल्लीवासियों, आपने व्यक्तिगत परेशानी उठाकर पल्यूशन को हराने के लिए Odd Even कर दिखाया। आपने डेंगू के खिलाफ महा अभियान को अपनाया। मुझे विश्वास है Covid-19 से अपने परिवार को बचाने के लिए आप लॉकडाउन में भी अपना सहयोग दे कर इस लड़ाई को जीतेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2020

Delhi, which has reported 30 cases of Coronavirus, including a death, has gone into a complete lockdown with offices and shops being closed, public transport including metro services shut and borders sealed from Monday till March 31, barring all essential services.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced announced the unprecedented shutdown. Flanked by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, he said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an extraordinary situation and calls for extraordinary measures.”

He said all borders of Delhi with Harayan and Uttar Pradesh will be sealed, but essential items from neighboring states, such as food items like vegetables, milk etc. will keep coming.

Kejriwal said that certain exceptions have been made to ensure essential items are available for purchase and basic services continue to operate.

No public transport services, including operation of private buses, taxis, autorickshaw, rickshaws and e-rickshaws is permitted.

Only DTC buses have been allowed to operate at not more than 25 per cent capacity to cater personal engaged in essential services.

The Delhi government also issued an order, saying all shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, warehouses, weekly bazaars, etc shall be closed in the city during the lockdown.

It said all construction and religious activities are also barred during the period.

Government offices dealing with electricity and water issues, law and order, sanitation, as well as print and electronic media offices among others, however, will stay open as they are emergency services.

All the restaurants have been ordered shut, and only takeaways and home deliveries are permitted.

During the lockdown, dairies, grocery shops, chemists and petrol pumps will remain open.

Though Kejriwal announced all domestic flights flying into Delhi will be cancelled, an official of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a clarification soon after, saying all domestic flights to and from the national capital will continue to operate.

Cab aggregators Ola and Uber announced suspension of services till March 31 in the wake of the lockdown.

Health Ministry on Monday reported that the number of Coronavirus cases in India stood at 390 with 359 active cases, even as as 13 states and 80 districts have been shut down. Seven deaths have also been reported. Maharashtra has been the worst-hit state with 15 new cases recorded since Sunday evening taking the total tally to 89.