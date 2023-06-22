After addressing the grand crowd at the White House lawns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States President Joe Biden, and First Lady Jill Biden entered the White House. While walking towards the White House, Bidens were seen holding PM’s hand as President Biden walked on the left side while Lady Jill walked on the right side of PM Modi.

During his first State visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in bilateral talks with President Joe Biden at the Oval Office in the White House. This meeting between Modi and the Bidens served as an important initial step before the formal bilateral discussions.

PM Modi received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the White House, and he expressed his gratitude for the reception during an address to a gathering outside the premises. He considered it a great honor for the 1.4 billion people of India. As a ceremonial gesture, the national anthems of both nations were played.

President Joe Biden acknowledged the significance of the India-US relationship, describing it as one of the most defining relationships of the 21st century. This recognition emphasized the importance placed on the bilateral ties between the two nations.