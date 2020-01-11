Delhi Police has reportedly claimed to have identified 37 of the 60 individuals of a WhatsApp group called ‘Unity Against Left’, which is believed to be linked to the mob attack on JNU students and teachers on January 5.

According to the police, the group was created against the Left parties on January 5, the day when violence broke out in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) premises as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the campus with wooden and metal rods, injuring at least 34 people.

According to a report in NDTV, Around 10 of those identified are believed to outsiders, i.e, they are not students of the university.

On Friday, DCP (crime) Joy Tirkey had disclosed nine names in connection with the January violence and released their photographs.

The Police said that they had identified nine suspects including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. The others were Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel.

Identifying the suspects, the Delhi Police alleged that JNU student leader Aishe Ghosh led the mob that attacked the Periyar hostel on Sunday evening.

The police said “muffled” students, led by Ghosh were caught on camera targetting specific rooms in Periyar Hostel.

It further alleged that this attack came a day after an FIR was filed following a complaint by the JNU administration that “some miscreants” had attempted to disrupt the registration process.

The police also named four Left groups behind the violence – Students Front of India, All India Students Federation, All India Students Association and Democratic Students Federation.

The Delhi Police also spoke about a second attack on January 5 by a “muffled” group carrying sticks and batons, who targetted rooms in Sabarmati Hostel where the students and JNU Teacher’s Association were holding a meeting.

However, they stated that the suspects are yet to be identified while adding that identification of the suspects was done on the basis of pictures and videos that went viral as CCTV footage could not be retained.

Meanwhile, Aishe Ghosh has proclaimed her innocence and said that the police was filing a “selective FIR”.