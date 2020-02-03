A Delhi court has extended the police custody of JNU student Sharjeel Imam by three days who was detained on January 28 in connection of sedition.

Imam’s five days police custody ended today and he was produced at Delhi Patiala House Court’s Chief Judicial Magistrate Purushottam Pathak’s residence amid high security.

The Delhi Police sought custody for three additional days to probe Sharjeel’s alleged links to a WhatsApp group, which the court accepted, Crime Branch sources told IANS.

A case of sedition was registered against Sharjeel on January 26 for delivering provocative speech on January 13 after its video went viral.

In the video, Imam was seen talking about splitting the northeast from India to block the implementation of NRC.

“We know how Muslims are being treated in Assam. We have to save people from the NRC. The only way to do this is by cutting off northeast from India,” he allegedly said.

After the case was registered, Imam was on run and the police had launched a manhunt to nab him.

Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh also filed the cases against him.

He was nabbed from Kako in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on January 28, following which he was sent to police custody for five days.