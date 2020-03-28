Teachers and the non-teaching staff of Jawaharlal Nehru University will be contributing a day’s salary to fighting coronavirus, according to Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala.

“In our fight against COVID-19, JNU has decided to voluntarily contribute one-day salary of regular teaching and non-teaching employees for the month of April to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund,” the Vice Chancellor said on Saturday.

Mamidala, however, added that this contribution is voluntary.

“Those who do not wish to contribute can indicate by email,” Mamidala added.

Earlier today actor Akshay Kumar donated Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative PM CARES Fund to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has set up the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, or the PM CARES Fund, with the objective of dealing with emergency situations such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Contributors to the fund will enjoy tax benefits, it has been announced.