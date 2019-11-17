Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University who have been protesting against a steep hike in their hostel fees will carry out a march to Pariament on Monday led by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU).

The JNUSU said it will be a march to save public education and appeal to MPs to take up the cause. The winter session of Parliament will begin on November 18 and end on December 13.

The massive protest commenced last week as the students claimed that Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has turned down repeated requests to meet them and discuss the issue.

Students are protesting inside the administration block of the university against the increase in hostel fee, even though JNU announced a rollback in the hike on Wednesday evening. The students have dubbed the partial rollback as an “eyewash”.