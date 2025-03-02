JMM eyes expansion beyond Jharkhand, in Bihar Bengal

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is embarking on a significant political and organisational transformation, aiming to consolidate its base in Jharkhand while expanding its influence in Bihar and West Bengal.

As part of this strategy, the party is conducting a large-scale membership drive, restructuring its internal committees, and preparing for its 13th Central Convention in April, where pivotal leadership decisions will be made.

Advertisement

A crucial aspect of the convention will be the election of JMM’s Central president for the next three years. While party insiders hinted that veteran leader Shibu Soren could be re-elected, the convention is also expected to witness the elevation of Kalpana Soren to a key organizational role. Sources indicate she may be appointed Central vice president or Central general secretary, reinforcing JMM’s leadership framework.

Advertisement

Kalpana Soren’s growing influence within the party signals a broader leadership transition, positioning her as a central figure in JMM’s future strategy and decision-making. This move is expected to strengthen the party’s internal structure and enhance its appeal, particularly among women and youth.

Meanwhile, the party’s membership drive has reached its final stage, with a target of enrolling five million new members. This initiative will be followed by a comprehensive restructuring, forming new committees at village, block, and district levels to enhance its grassroots presence. This process, expected to conclude within the next 30-35 days, will set the stage for critical decisions at the Central Convention.

The JMM is positioning itself as a key player in Bihar, leveraging its influence in border regions to negotiate a stronger presence within the Mahagathbandhan alliance. Having allocated six constituencies to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) during the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections – four of which were won by RJD – JMM now seeks a fair stake in Bihar’s electoral landscape.

Party spokesperson Manoj Pandey affirmed, “We want to establish our relevance in Bihar elections under the coalition framework. Seat-sharing discussions will be held to ensure JMM receives due representation.”

Simultaneously, the JMM is eyeing West Bengal, particularly the state’s tribal-dominated regions like Purulia, Jhargram, and Bankura. The party aims to build on historical and cultural ties to consolidate its foothold among Bengal’s tribal communities, reinforcing its position as a significant regional force.

The upcoming Central Convention will be a turning point for the JMM, with participation expected from leaders across seven to eight states, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Key discussions will revolve around electoral strategies for Bihar and Bengal, the party’s stance on national economic policies, and the formulation of a three-year action plan to drive JMM’s expansion.

According to JMM’s Central General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, “Having strengthened our organization and confidence post-election, we now set our sights on a national presence.”

This signals the party’s intention to evolve beyond its Jharkhand-centric identity into a regional powerhouse with broader aspirations.

This internal restructuring, coupled with the party’s expansionist vision, highlights JMM’s ambitions to transition into a more formidable regional force. The success of its electoral and organizational strategies in Bihar and Bengal will be pivotal in shaping its long-term trajectory.