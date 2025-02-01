JMM accuses Centre of ignoring Jharkhand in Budget 2025-26

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Saturday accused the Centre of neglecting the state in the Budget 2025 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey expressed dissatisfaction, stating that while neighboring Bihar received several new projects, Jharkhand was left out with no significant proposals.

He criticized the government for ignoring the state’s vital contributions to the mining sector and expressed frustration over the omission of the Rs 1.36 lakh crore owed to Jharkhand.

In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jharkhand defended the budget, describing it as inclusive and focused on women, youth, and small entrepreneurs. BJP state president Babulal Marandi hailed the budget as a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a self-reliant India and a ‘Vikshit Bharat’ by 2047. Marandi also highlighted the increased income tax exemption limit of ₹12 lakh as a major benefit for the salaried class.

BJP leaders further stated that the increased focus on infrastructure development in the budget would create a conducive environment for attracting investment to Jharkhand. They urged the state government to ensure an investor-friendly atmosphere.

Although Jharkhand did not receive any direct special projects, the state is expected to benefit from the expansion of central schemes. These include the continuation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide piped water to rural households, and the launch of the Mission Saksham Anganwadi program, which will construct thousands of Anganwadi centers to tackle malnutrition in the state.

Other initiatives include loans of up to ₹2 crore for ST-SC women entrepreneurs, which could empower women economically, and the Bharat Net project, which will provide broadband connectivity to government schools and primary health centers in rural areas, potentially improving education and healthcare services in the state.

As the JMM and BJP present opposing views on the Union Budget 2025-26, it remains to be seen how these developments will shape Jharkhand’s political and economic future. While the JMM’s criticism highlights the state’s neglect, the BJP views the expansion of central schemes as a potential path forward for the state’s development, particularly in sectors such as water supply, nutrition, entrepreneurship, and education.