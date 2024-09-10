JMC commissioner visits dengue hotspots in Jammu

In a bid to intensify efforts to control the spread of dengue fever, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav on Tuesday conducted an extensive tour of various localities of the city where he will be leading the fogging operations.

The Commissioner visited the localities where the health and malaria team of JMC. He is actively engaged in fogging exercises to eradicate mosquito breeding sites and the main objective of the initiative is to prevent further cases of dengue by eliminating the mosquito population, said a JMC spokesman.

Emphasising the importance of collective efforts in combating the public health concern, the Commissioner urged the residents to take proactive measures by disposing collected water in and around their homes and dwelling units.

Advertisement

Dr Yadav directed the fogging team to expedite their operations, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all wards under the jurisdiction of JMC as soon as possible, saying that the concerted effort would effectively control the dengue menace and safeguard public health.

The Commissioner also interacted with residents of these areas and on the spot addressed grievances of the people.

Among others, Joint Commissioner, works, Firdous Ahmad Qazi; Deputy Commissioner (South) Lal Chand and Health

Officer Dr Vinod Sharma accompanied the Commissioner.