The Accession Day of J&K with rest of India was on Monday celebrated with enthusiasm across Jammu and Kashmir and with the government for the first time announcing a holiday to mark the historical day. The J&K State Forces had on this day thwarted the attempt of Pakistani raiders to capture vital installations in Kashmir whereafter the Indian Army landed in Srinagar and protected the airport from falling in the hands of the enemy.

Political parties, including the BJP, Congress and Panthers Party, organized functions to mark the day. The BJP organized Tiranga March in the main cities of Jammu and Srinagar and also at district headquarters.

The march in Jammu was led by the UT BJP chief Ravinder Raina from Gandhi Nagar colony just near the office of the Peoples Democratic Front.

BJP activists organized celebrations for the first time in Srinagar where they danced and sang on the main streets. A Tiranga Yatra with party activists carrying the Indian National Flag through the city was also organized.

Today’s was the first Accession Day that was celebrated after J&K becoming a Union Territory (UT). The previous Kashmir-centric governments did not give any importance to the historical day as they have been projecting J&K a disputed territory by demanding permanent solution of the Kashmir problem.

It was on this day in 1947 when the then ruler Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession joining Jammu and Kashmir with the dominion of India.

At least four BJP activists from Kupwara were taken into custody in the morning by the police for trying to hoist the Tricolour at the clock tower in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk.

The J&K Police organized an 8-km “Run for Unity” in the memory of police martyrs in south Kashmir’s Awantipura. As many as 184 boys and girls participated in the run.

Senior superintendent of police, Tahir Saleem, said that the event was organized to honour the police martyrs for their courage, valour and sacrifices for the unity and integrity of the country.

Vikramaditya Singh, who is the grandson of Maharaj Hari Singh, while extending good wishes on the day, tweeted; “On this day we also pay tributes to Brigadier Rajinder Singh, MVC, chief of military staff, J&K State Forces. He gave the ultimate sacrifice along with hundred soldiers defending the state from Pakistani raiders allowing time for the Indian Army to fly in on 27th October 1947.

On this day we also pay tribute to Brigadier Rajinder Singh MVC, Chief of Military Staff, J&K State Forces. He gave the ultimate sacrifice along with a hundred soldiers defending the state from Pakistani raiders allowing time for the Indian Army to fly in on 27th October, 1947. — Vikramaditya Singh (@vikramaditya_JK) October 26, 2020

सभी देशवासियों और जम्मू कश्मीर वासियों को विलय दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएंI

On 26th October, 1947 Maharaja Hari Singh Ji signed the Instrument of Accession joining the Princely State of Jammu & Kashmir with the Union of India! pic.twitter.com/pNvSiEmWjb — Vikramaditya Singh (@vikramaditya_JK) October 26, 2020

Brigadier Rajinder Singh has thereafter come to be known as Saviour of Kashmir.