JKPCC recalls Indira Gandhi’s contribution in formation of Bangladesh

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh victory and accused the BJP government of being unable to defend the territorial integrity of the country in the wake of Chinese intrusions.

AICC Convener, Bangladesh Liberation War Commemoration Committee, Captain Praveen Davar was the chief guest and JKPCC chief GA Mir presided over the function.

Paying homage to the war heroes, the party remembered the strong leadership of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi under whose guidance not only Pakistan was split but more than 90,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before the Indian Army.

Capt Davar recalled the sequence of events of the war and remembered the strong leadership of Indira Gandhi, whose leadership was “unmatchable” in the world. He detailed how the “Iron lady” took the bold decision of liberating Bangladesh against the threats of pressures of the US and China and the brave Indian armed forces divided Pakistan in 13 days thereby resulting in the birth of Bangladesh.

He questioned the present leadership of the country who, he said, are unable to defend the territorial integrity of the country in the wake of China’s intrusion into our territory and its continuous misadventures along our borders.

JKPCC chief GA Mir said that strong leadership like Indira Gandhi is the country’s need of the hour to defend the territorial integrity of the country and deal with the enemies like China and Pakistan.

Expressing serious concern over the growing threat from China, Mir said that it was the statesmanship of Indira Gandhi that she bound Pakistan through the Shimla treaty to settle all outstanding issues by bilateral talks closing doors of third party intervention in Kashmir. JKPCC recalls Indira Gandhi’s contribution information of Bangladesh