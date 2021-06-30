Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that ensued between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

A joint team of police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation based on the input they received about the presence of terrorists following which a gunfight began.

As the security forces progressed in on the hideout, they were at the receiving end of a heavy volume of fire.

“Two unidentified terrorists killed during Kulgam encounter, operation is in progress in Chimmer area,” police said.