J&K to drive India’s economic growth: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Thursday said Jammu and Kashmir will play a major role in elevating India’s economy to new heights in global rankings.

“J&K will emerge as a key growth engine in India’s journey from the fourth-largest to the largest global economy,” the minister was quoted as saying in an official press statement issued here.

The Union Minister, who holds several other portfolios in the Narendra Modi government, made the observation during an informal luncheon interaction with Delhi-based J&K AGMUT cadre officers from the All India Services (IAS, IPS, IFoS) at his official residence in New Delhi.

Talking about Jammu and Kashmir’s continued importance in national priorities, Singh mentioned recent milestone projects like the Chenab Bridge, the lithium discovery, and the Purple Revolution of lavender farming that is empowering youth entrepreneurs in the region.

He also recalled the turbulent times of peak militancy in the 1990s and early 2000s, acknowledging the courage of officers who served in extremely challenging circumstances as young officers.

During the interaction, the officers openly shared experiences, feedback, and concerns, the statement said.

Singh gave a patient hearing, offering insights and guidance, while assuring continued attention to regional issues.

“Leadership is most effective when it listens — and when it remains accessible,” the minister stated.

He also encouraged officers to break rigid hierarchies, sharing that he maintains personal contact with many of them and often reaches out directly.

“It saves time and gets the job done faster, especially when the outcome affects people’s welfare,” he noted.

Several officers appreciated Singh’s consistent personal engagement, both in the past and now in New Delhi, calling it a “humane touch to administration” that motivates them to go the extra mile in delivering citizen-centric governance.

The gathering saw officers from diverse batches and services reminiscing about their days of service in J&K and appreciating the opportunity to reconnect.

The event, infused with nostalgia and professional bonding, carried forward a long-standing tradition initiated by Singh of hosting such interactions to foster unity and trust among officers beyond the confines of formal duty.

Many officers recalled how such informal interactions were regularly held in Jammu and Kashmir under Singh’s initiative, allowing colleagues to bond beyond office spaces. “Knowing each other personally makes it easier to collaborate professionally. Trust is key to governance,” remarked one officer present.

Singh, on the occasion, also reflected on the careers of several officers — from their first postings in J&K to their rise through the ranks into senior leadership roles.