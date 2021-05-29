Terrorists killed two civilians by firing upon them from a close range in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, according to police sources.

The two civilians are Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat, 35, and Sanjeed Ahmad Parray, 20. The terrorists fired upon them at Jablipora Bijbehara in Anantnag.

The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been launched to nab the terrorists, police sources have stated.

Terrorists are targetting security forces from mosques in Kashmir, the inspector general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar had said last month.

He had said that the terrorists are misusing mosques for carrying out attacks and appealed to the public, mosque management, civil society, and media to condemn such acts.

Terrorists have misused mosques for terror attacks in Pampore on 19 June, 2020, Sopore on 1 July, 2020, and Shopian on 9 April, 2021. General public, Masjid Intizamia, civil societies and media should condemn such acts,”the IGP had tweeted.