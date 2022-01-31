J&K records 15 Covid-19 deaths as cases spike

The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded spike in Covid-19 with 15 deaths.

An official spokesman said that ten deaths were reported in Jammu and five in Kashmir valley.

The UT also reported 2550 Covid-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours. 1576 of these were in Kashmir valley and 974 in the Jammu division.

J&K has witnessed spurt in Covid-19 cases but the preventive restrictions are not being observed by the people in general.

It has been seen that the SOPs announced by the administration are not being enforced strictly. Social distancing is not being observed in market places and people are seen moving without mask.