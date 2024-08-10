JK police releases sketches of 4 suspected terrorists

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released sketches of four terrorists who were reported moving on the high mountain pastures of the Kathua district.

The Police has also announced a reward of Ra. 5 lakh for credible information on whereabouts of each of these terrorists.

The Kathua district Police released sketches of these 4 terrorists who, it said, were last seen in dhoks (mud houses of migrant Gujjars at the pastures) of Malhar , Bani and Seojdhar.

A reward of Rs.5 lakhs on each terrorist for actionable information and anyone with credible information of terrorists will also be suitably rewarded, said the police.

It is worth mentioning that terrorists generally make the dhoks of Gujjars their hideouts where they extract food and shelter from the migratory tribe at gunpoint.

The Police had a few days ago released sketches of four other terrorists who last month ambushed an Army truck near Billawar in Kathua and killed five soldiers and injured four.

Terrorist groups also attacked security forces in the Doda district where four soldiers, including a Captain, lost their lives.

Security forces have arrested several overground workers of terror outfits but the terrorists who have infiltrated from Pakistan were still untraceable.