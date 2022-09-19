J&K PCC asks Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, unanimously urged Rahul Gandhi to lead the Congress as the party’s next President.

A resolution of the newly-elected delegates was moved by PCC President Vikar Rasool Wani in a meeting held under chairmanship of Pradesh Returning Officer (PRO) Ranjit Ranjan MP in the presence of AICC In-charge J&K affairs Rajni Patil MP.

The resolution was seconded by working president, Raman Bhalla, and passed unanimously by raising of hands. 170 out of 172 delegates of Jammu province attended the meeting. A similar meeting will be held in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Earlier, AICC PRO Ranjit Ranjan moved a resolution authorising Congress President to nominate and elect new PCC President and AICC members from Jammu and Kashmir. The resolution was seconded by Vikar Rasool and passed unanimously by the house.

Former PCC president G A Mir, APRO Sukhwant Singh Brar and several former ministers and legislators were among attendees of the meeting.

Launching a scathing attack on Ghulam Nabi Azad for “ditching” the party after enjoying all important positions in the party for fifty years, Rajni Patil said that party will emerge stronger in the days to come in Jammu and Kashmir as new leadership shall emerge.

Ranjit Ranjan in her address advised the partymen to strengthen the Congress party taking a jibe on Azad, that he has become Ghulam after fifty years. He said that Rahul Gandhi has attracted unexpected response during his bharat jodo yatra.

Vikar Rasool wani expressed confidence that party will emerge stronger despite defections by some opportunists in the party, who enjoyed all powers. He asked the young and loyal party leaders and workers to come forward to lead party.