J&K: Mehbooba meets LG, seeks dignified return and political reservation for Kashmiri Pandits

In her first formal meeting with Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha at Srinagar’s Raj Bhavan on Monday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti stressed a dignified and inclusive return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley and their proper rehabilitation.

Mehbooba has surprised political circles by meeting the LG and submitting a memorandum to him rather than to the elected government of Omar Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). This was perhaps her first formal meeting with the LG after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Mehbooba asked the LG to bring back to J&K all those people who were in jails in other states and sought release of those who were not facing serious charges. She submitted an “inclusive and phased roadmap” to facilitate “meaningful progress” on the issue of return of Kashmiri Pandits.

Mehbooba has raised the issue at a time when a large number of Kashmiri Pandits from across the country have gathered in Kashmir for the annual mela that will begin tomorrow at the ‘Kheer Bhawani’ temple in the Ganderbal district.

Later, talking to media persons, she said that the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley would be an opportunity to build a shared, inclusive and forward-looking future for Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba stressed for granting political reservations to Kashmiri Pandits and said it was time to remove the blot on Kashmir Muslims over the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

She said she raised several demands, including political empowerment of Kashmiri Pandits, release of people from jails in view of Eid and incorporating locals for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.

“Kashmiri Pandits need to be empowered politically for which the reservation needs to be ensured to them. This way, we can ensure real integration,” she said, adding she told the Lt. Governor to convey to the Centre to ensure reservation for Kashmiri Pandits instead of nominations for them. She said their return cannot be possible without empowering the community.

She said the conduct of a peaceful Amarnath Yatra was also discussed and she demanded to incorporate the locals in the process, who have always assisted in ensuring a smooth annual pilgrimage.

Replying to a question, Mehbooba said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was himself weakening his elected government.

Talking about the Waqf Bill, she said the Chief Minister, instead of discussing the serious issue, preferred to welcome the Union Minister in Srinagar’s Tulip Garden.