Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital here to enquire about the health condition of residents who sustained injuries during the unprovoked shelling by Pakistan in Jammu, Rajouri, and Poonch.

A team of doctors led by GMC principal Dr Ashutosh Gupta briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the health condition of the injured and medical procedures being followed.

Advertisement

The Lieutenant Governor directed the hospital administration to provide the best possible medical care and treatment to the injured. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured the affected families of all possible assistance.

Advertisement