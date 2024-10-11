JK LG Sinha stresses for quality seed to farmers

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asked the Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir, to have its own seed centre for distribution of quality seed to farmers.

He also advised the University to strengthen outreach programmes so that new innovations and technologies could reach the farmers.

The LG chaired the 35th University Council Meeting of SKUAST in Srinagar. The University Council discussed important policy matters and gave in-principle approval to various agenda points for overall development and administrative functioning of the University.

SKUAST Kashmir Vice-Chancellor Dr Nazir A Ganai presented various Agenda items before the Council for approval and ratification.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary and Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, in person and through virtual mode.