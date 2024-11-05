J&K LG Sinha calls for unity against terrorism in Baramulla

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday asked the people to stand up against the perpetrators of terror, stating, “Security forces, administration, and people should work together to wipe out terrorism”.

The LG was interacting with the youth in the border district town of Baramulla in North Kashmir. He said that terrorists targeting the people will be brought to justice and issued a warning to those aiding and sheltering terrorists.

“We will not spare terrorists and those aiding and abetting them in targeting our people. We will bring them to justice,” he said.

Advertisement

The Lt Governor also urged the youth to spread the message of peace and contribute to counter-radicalisation efforts and the prevention of drug addiction.

“Among the many challenges facing our youth is the issue of drug addiction. A drug-free J&K is essential to ensure our youth realise their true potential and shape their tomorrow through hard work,” he said.

He further called upon the people to identify and isolate anti-national elements and those disrupting the peace.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering the youth of J&K and providing them necessary opportunities and facilities to unlock their potential for a better tomorrow. He assured the talented youth that their empowerment is amongst the foremost priorities of the government.

“Our youth as fearless forces of creativity and torch-bearers of positive change are building a bright and vibrant J&K. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts have been made to fulfil the hopes, aspirations, and dreams of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.

Emphasising the significant role of the younger generation in nation-building, the Lt Governor called upon the youth to work with team spirit while following the ideals and values of the founding fathers of the country for peace and progress in J&K.

“The combined power of the youth, ignited by desire and determination to carve a new destiny for society, will be the strongest force in the journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ and a joyous, peaceful, and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Sharing key reforms and initiatives of the government in the past few years, the Lt Governor highlighted the need to channelise the energy of the youth towards achieving the common goal of development and peace.

When the energy of the youth and their dynamic actions are channelled towards development, cultural, and social activities, they not only work to realise the true potential of the region, but their consciousness, creativity, innovation, and courage also impact various developmental sectors, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor commended the Save Youth Save Future Foundation for its tireless efforts in youth empowerment. “I am confident that the younger generation will fulfil the dream of a modern J&K and help society to achieve developmental aspirations,” he said.