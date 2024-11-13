J&K LG Sinha asks NIFT students to build global brands

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday urged young and creative minds to address the emerging challenges of the domestic apparel and textile industry and work towards making India the fashion capital of the world.

Addressing the convocation at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Srinagar, the Lt Governor said, “Youth are the inheritors of our great civilisation. I firmly believe India’s unique cultural and historical identity, and dedication of our youth to weave magic into creative products, will bring far-reaching changes to the fashion industry”.

The Lt Governor shared the key initiatives taken under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the entire value chain, from fibre and yarn to fabric and apparel, while also reviving unique cultural and artistic heritage.

“J&K is a repository of Indian creative traditions, which manifests in various handicraft and handloom products. We are committed to providing the necessary opportunities and facilities to empower and unlock the potential of our talented weavers and craftsmen,” he said.

The Lt Governor also commended the efforts of NIFT to provide a complete, meaningful, relevant education in the area of design development, fashion management, and fashion communication to strengthen the brand positioning of apparel and crafts and to support J&K’s artisans and enrich the local crafts through craft cluster projects.

He advised the students to adopt an inclusive approach in spreading the benefits of expertise and exposure earned at NIFT to the handicrafts and handloom industry and to do justice to the creativity of craftspeople for their empowerment.

“NIFT has emerged as a premier fashion institution in the country, producing professional human resources for the textile and apparel industry. Your collective aim should be to build global brands. Your creativity, innovation, value edition, and dedication to cultivating the personality of your products will help make the fashion design, technology, and lifestyle accessory industries competitive in the international market,” he said.

The Lt Governor also paid tribute to well-known fashion designer Rohit Bal who was born in Srinagar and went on to revolutionise the Indian fashion industry. He said his innovative and dynamic approach will inspire NIFT students to become catalysts for stronger and sustainable growth in this sector.

Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner, Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Rajiv Omprakash, DIG CKR Srinagar; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Budgam; Prof. Monika Gupta, Director, NIFT Srinagar; Prof. Sudha Dhingra, Dean Academics, NIFT; HoDs of different educational institutions, senior officials of civil and police administration, students, and faculty members were present.