J&K LG inaugurates Srinagar’s iconic Polo View market ahead of G20 meet

In the run-up to the forthcoming G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Kashmir, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the iconic Polo View market near the highend Residency Road in Srinagar. The market has undergone a facelift for the occasion.

On the occasion, the LG also inaugurated various other projects.

The Polo View has been transformed into a pedestrian-oriented shopping street.

Secretary Tourism, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah kick-started a range of captivating tourism-related activities aimed at showcasing the charm and immense potential of Jammu and Kashmir at Srinagar’s Zabarwan Park.

The event began with the exciting launch of a hot air balloon, an enchanting addition to the attractions available for tourists on the serene shores of the world famous Dal Lake, nestled beneath the majestic Zabarwan mountain range.

Besides, Secretary Tourism inaugurated a cyclothon, the Zabarwan Trek and a cleanliness drive, all designed to engage and delight tourists and locals alike.

Director of Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob Farooq, Deputy Directors of Tourism Kashmir, senior officers, and enthusiastic school children from government-run schools were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Abid emphasized the immense opportunities presented by the upcoming G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, stating that the event is an opportunity for all of us to promote Jammu and Kashmir tourism on a global scale and showcase our beautiful region to the world.

“It has the potential to increase international and domestic tourist footfall,” he said.

Envisioning the significant economic impact, he further added that the G20 event is set to propel Jammu and Kashmir’s economy by leaps and bounds, benefiting sectors such as handicrafts, handloom, trade, travel, and of course, tourism.

“This event provides an unparalleled global platform for Jammu and Kashmir to demonstrate its potential, with the delegates acting as ambassadors for our region,” he added.

“As the G20 event approaches, the region eagerly awaits the opportunity to showcase its unique blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality to a global audience,” he added.