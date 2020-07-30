Lt.Governor GC Murmu on Thursday advised the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Srinagar based 15 Corps of the Army, Lt. General BS Raju, for heightened surveillance on all fronts and stressed on keeping a close watch on all vital installations to ensure safety and security of the people of the UT.

Murmu underlined the high importance of maintaining a sustained coordination between the security forces and the civil administration to meet the security challenges in J&K when the Army commander called on him at the Raj Bhavan.

The GoC briefed the Lt Governor about recent internal security developments and the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They also discussed various important issues related to security management in J&K.

The Lt. Governor lauded the role being played by the Security Forces in safeguarding the territorial integrity of J&K and appreciated their sustained support to the administration in containing the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the J&K DGP Dilbag Singh put the police and intelligence agencies on high alert for the next fortnight when the Independence Day and festivals will be celebrated. He ordered that during the coming fortnight the forces have to remain very alert and have to put into use all their resources so that the religious festivals as well as the Independence Day celebration pass off peacefully.

He was presiding over a high level meeting in Srinagar to review over all security scenarios in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir particularly security arrangements with regard to the Eid and Independence Day. Senior officers of the J&K Police, intelligence agencies, CRPF and BSF attended the meeting.

The DGP cautioned that there might be provocations by the anti-national and anti- social elements during this period and as such all cops deployed at check posts and other strategic places have to be alert.

The DGP stressed that security of vulnerable persons and places should be enhanced. All logistics such as bulletproof bunkers fitted with CCTVs have been provided and incidents of sensitive and law & order nature must be recorded and later on analysed, he said.