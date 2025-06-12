J&K leaders express grief over Air India plane crash

Jammu and Kashmir leaders have expressed shock over the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha wrote on X; “Deeply shocked and pained by the flight crash in Ahmedabad. My prayers are with the passengers and their families”.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah have expressed profound grief over the tragic plane crash.

“Their thoughts and prayers are with the victims and all those affected by this unimaginable tragedy, and they prayed for strength to the bereaved during this difficult time,” a NC spokesman said.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X; “I express my grief over the unfortunate incident in Ahmedabad. I hope a thorough investigation will be conducted, and whoever is found responsible shall be punished”.