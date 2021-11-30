J&K, Ladakh UTs gear up to meet Omicron challenge

The Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have geared up to meet the challenge of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 by strengthening surveillance and quarantine facilities.

J&K has earmarked more beds by operationalising the 500-bed hospitals built by the DRDO in Jammu and Srinagar each.

No patient suffering from Omicron has so far been detected here but the administration was keeping itself equipped to deal with any situation.

However, violation of Covid-19 restrictions was blatantly being done particularly in the Jammu division.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha personally reviewed the situation in J&K.

Chairman cum Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson held a comprehensive meeting to review the public health preparedness for COVID-19 in the Leh district.

One Covid-19 related death was reported in Ladakh and J&K on Monday.

It was decided that Ladakh will soon have its own Genome Sequencing Machine for detecting variants of Covid.

Chief Medical Officer, Leh, briefed the Chairman on the status of Covid-19 and the reports regarding the rising number of positive cases in the district.

He also informed the Chairman that the spike in positive cases is a major concern in Leh and sought assistance from the Hill Council and the District Administration for containing the spread of the disease in the district.

Director Health briefed the Chairman about the new variant ‘Omicron’ along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries.

The meeting also discussed in detail a multi-pronged strategy to defeat the new variant of the deadly virus especially among the susceptible population who haven’t been inoculated till now.

Gyalson advised DC Leh to enforce all measures to suppress the community’s spread of the virus. He also instructed law enforcement agencies to ensure strict implementation of Covid protocols and Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) among the public in the district.