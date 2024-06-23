J&K: L-G asks security forces to hunt down terrorists, their harbourers

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday asked the security forces to root out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir by “hunting down” the terrorists and those harbouring them.

Sinha was speaking at the Attestation-cum-Passing out Parade of 16th BRTC Batch of J&K Police at the Subsidiary Training Centre, Talwara, in Reasi district.

“Terrorism is breathing its last breath and this has made our neighbour, exporter of terror, desperate. The recent terror acts are a sign of our enemy’s desperation. Our aim is complete elimination of terrorism. We must hunt down the terrorists and their aides, who are harbouring them,” the Lt Governor said.

Advertisement

The Lt Governor asked the new recruits to work as a force multiplier in neutralizing the terror threats.

A total of 860 new recruit constables of the border battalion have completed their rigorous training at the STC. An oath was administered to the passing out cadets for performing their duties with dedication and honesty.

“I am confident that these brave personnel will discharge their duty with utmost responsibility, sensitivity and dedication and carry forward the rich legacy of Jammu & Kashmir Police,” the L-G said.

Paying tributes to the J&K Police bravehearts, the Lt Governor lauded the Jammu Kashmir Police for its valour, sacrifice and selfless service to the nation.

“J&K Police have always shown a high level of professional excellence under extremely challenging circumstances. For several decades, this elite Police Force has been working with dedication to preserve the integrity and security of our country and keep the wheels of J&K’s progress moving,” the Lt Governor said.

Speaking on the emerging threats of drug trafficking, cybercrime, and radicalization, the Lt Governor emphasised the need to ensure high level of motivation and professionalism in police to keep a step ahead of the adversaries.

“I have great faith in the J & K Police, army and our security agencies. They are not only responsive to the safety and urgent needs of citizens but also effectively tackling terrorism in cyberspace,” he said.

DGP RR Swain extended his best wishes to the new recruits and asked them to work with honesty and dedicate themselves in the service of the people.

Vijay Kumar, ADGP Law & Order; Anand Jain, ADGP Jammu; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, serving and retired army and police personnel, and family members of the passing out cadets were present on the occasion.