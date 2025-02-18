J&K IGP Tuti reviews security deployment along terrorists’ infiltration routes

Days after the mysterious killing of two persons in the Billawar area, J&K Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Range, Bhim Sen Tuti reviewed the deployment of security forces along the traditional infiltration routes of terrorists in Kathua district, officials said on Tuesday.

The IGP, accompanied by DIG Shiv Kumar, also inspected the operational preparedness of the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Kathua, Samba, and Jammu districts bordering Pakistan. He further reviewed the readiness of Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) along the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

The IGP emphasised the need for heightened vigilance, enhanced surveillance, and proactive measures to counter any potential security threat. He reiterated the importance of seamless inter-agency coordination to ensure the safety and security of border areas.

Tuti held a security review meeting with the Army, CRPF, SOG, and police officers in the Kathua district. He reviewed the existing security arrangements, operational readiness, and coordination mechanisms between the police, Army, and paramilitary forces.

He interacted with officers and personnel deployed at strategic locations, inquired about their operational challenges, and acknowledged their dedication to safeguarding the region.

The IGP minutely inspected the riverine infiltration routes, including Ujh, Basantar, Saharkhad, Tarnah and Bein, an official said.

Besides taking stock of the border management grid in Kathua, Samba, and Jammu districts, he also visited the forward operating bases.

The IGP also visited the Border Police Posts at Sherpur, Babbar Nallah, Mawa, Pangdour, and Nandpur where he checked the joint check posts of the BSF and Border Police.

On Monday night, the IGP reviewed security arrangements along the Ring Road where crime incidents have been reported.

The visit was focused on evaluating the effectiveness of patrolling, traffic management, and security arrangements along the crucial thoroughfare.