J&K Govt asks officers to be vigilant against hacking of files

The J&K government on Wednesday ordered its officers to be vigilant towards hacking attempts of vital data as e-office has been introduced in the civil secretariat.

The new system has been introduced particularly for quick clearance of files following discontinuation of age-old “Durbar Move” under which government offices used to shuttle between Jammu and Srinagar during winters and summers respectively.

Secretariat’s GAD has issued a circular to officers saying; “The implementation of e-office in the Civil Secretariat has brought about a great deal of efficiency in the overall working and disposal of Government business in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, besides ensuring functionality of the Civil Secretariat both at Jammu as well as in Srinagar.”

“Notwithstanding these benefits, this online system like any other IT based system is susceptible to online invasions especially hacking. While security of this system is being strengthened, dangers of hacking cannot be over ruled”.

All e-office users therefore, have to remain extra cautious and vigilant in respect of potential online invasions and hacking attempts, the circular said.