J&K encounter: Two terrorists killed in Rajouri, another soldier succumbs to injuries

The security forces have gunned down two Pakistani terrorists following a fierce encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The encounter lasted more than 24 hours. Five Army personnel, including two Captains, two Havaldars and a soldier were killed in action in the Kalakot forests.

While four Army personnel were killed yesterday, another soldier succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment today.

The Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Jammu said that one of the terrorists has been identified as Pakistani national Qari. He was a high-level Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist with an expertise in IEDs.

Advertisement

Qari was also a trained sniper and expert in hiding from caves, it added.

“He has been trained on the Pakistan and Afghan front. He is a highly ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba,” he said.

Earlier, the Indian Army troops, including Special Forces are deployed in the area after inputs were received about movement of a group of terrorists in the area.

In a post on X, the 16 Corps had said that a joint operation was launched in Kalakote area of Gulabgarh forest in Rajouri district on November 19 following intelligence inputs of movement of terrorists in the area.

After days of intensive search operation, the Indian Army said that contact with terrorists was established today and intense gunfight ensued.

The India Army also hailed the supreme sacrifice of its soldiers while trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children.

Earlier on Friday, a Pakistani terrorist was killed in Budhal area of Rajouri district. A huge quantity of arms and ammunition were seized, said security forces.