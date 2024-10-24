JK Dy CM for strict implementation of ban on illegal mining

The Jammu &Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, on Thursday emphasised the need for effectively implementing the complete ban on illegal mining in J&K , stressing transparency and accountability in harnessing mineral resources to fuel economic growth and public asset development.

During a review meeting at the civil secretariat here, he directed the officers to prioritise ecological concerns while allocating mineral blocks, ensuring preservation of flora and fauna and preventing contamination of water and other natural resources.“The government is committed to responsible mining practices, balancing economic development with environmental stewardship,” Choudhary stated.

Emphasizing on strict enforcement, Dy CM directed the officers to ensure a complete ban on illegal mining operations, saying that environmental protection with emphasis on preserving flora and fauna of the region is the priority and prime objective of the current dispensation. He instructed officers to initiate efforts towards fostering economic growth while safeguarding natural resources.

He reiterated that the government is dedicated to focus on environmentally conscious policies, aligning with existing regulations and guidelines. His emphasis on responsible mining practices underscores Jammu and Kashmir’s determination to sustainable development and environmental protection.