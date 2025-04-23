J&K Council of Ministers asks L-G to summon special session of Assembly on April 28

The Council of Ministers, under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday evening advised the Lieutenant Governor to summon the special session of Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir on 28 April at Jammu at 10:30 am. The Council of Ministers has not elaborated the agenda for the session.

The Council of Ministers convened a crucial meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, in the aftermath of the heinous terror attack that occurred in Baisaran, Pahalgam on Tuesday.

The Council of Ministers expressed profound grief and outrage over the tragic loss of innocent lives and the injuries sustained by civilians in this barbaric and cowardly act.

It unequivocally condemned this senseless act of terror, which constitutes a direct assault on peace, unity and the democratic values cherished by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.