J&K coordinating with Centre on restoration of damaged Jammu-Srinagar road

As the Amarnath Yatra resumed from the Pahalgam route after remaining suspended for three days due to heavy rains, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a meeting with top Administrative, Police and Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board officials in Srinagar to review the arrangements for pilgrimage and restoration of the National Highway stretchs that were affected by incessant rain.

Secretary, Public Works (R&B), informed the LG that the restoration work for the damaged stretch at Panthyal Ramban is being carried out at war footing.

Manoj Sinha directed that necessary men and material should be stationed at key locations for timely action and maintenance of roads.

He also directed officials to continuously monitor the situation and take necessary steps without any delay. The meeting also discussed the utilization of Mughal road and other alternative roads for the traffic movement.

“J&K Administration is coordinating with Union Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways and NHAI on early restoration of damaged stretch. Pilgrims and Public should be informed about weather condition and status of Yatra on real time basis,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to ensure every possible assistance, lodging, food arrangements for pilgrims and optimum utilization of major camps and enhancement of medical facilities for pilgrims.

“Holding capacity in Kashmir Division should be increased for devotees returning after darshan in view of the closed National Highway. Holding area at Kathua should be utilized to optimum as it is the entry point to J&K. We should increase the capacity and facilities at health centres at both the divisions,” the Lt Governor directed the officials.

The Lt Governor appreciated the extraordinary efforts of J&K Police, Army, CAPFs, civil administration, camp directors, SASB officials and all stakeholder departments and agencies to restore the arrangements and ensuring best possible facilities despite severe challenges due to bad weather.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board briefed the chair that the Mountain Rescue Teams have been deployed on the tracks to facilitate the pilgrims and all the stakeholders, Yatra nodal officers are working round the clock for smooth arrangements.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; RK Goyal, ACS Home; Dilbag Singh, DGP; RR Swain, Special DG CID; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners; senior officers of civil administration, Police, and SASB; Camp Directors; Nodal officers and other concerned officials attended the meeting.