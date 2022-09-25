J&K Cong seeks hassle-free movement of apple crop

The Congress party on Sunday urged the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure hassle-free movement of apple laden trucks that are stranded on Srinagar-Jammu highway for many days.

Addressing media persons here, PCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani and working President Raman Bhalla urged the Central and UT Governments to manage the ongoing crisis immediately.

Wani said that the apple growers have been incurring huge losses as the trucks laden with the fruits are stranded on the national highway at various locations.

Stating that the fruit laden trucks have been stranded for 10 to 20 days on the highway and have not been permitted to move forward, Wani said: “It is a crucial season for the growers and the fruits will be spoiled if these are not timely transported to the markets.”

“It is important that these trucks reach their destinations in time without any further delay so that their apples and other fruits could be sold in markets in and outside J&K and further losses could be avoided,” he added.

The apple growers are extremely distressed as their trucks are being stopped for the last many days, which is resulting in a considerable loss, Wani said.

“Due to low rates, natural calamities, blockage of highways and various other reasons, they have already suffered losses. I urge the government to take this seriously and ensure hassle-free movement of the trucks going forward,” he said.