Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam will be the secretary, department of commerce at the centre.

The appointments committee of the cabinet on Thursday appointed him as Officer on Special Duty in the Commerce Ministry. He will take over as the new commerce secretary after the retirement of incumbent Anup Wadhawan on 30 June, the order said.

Subrahmanyam is a 1987-batch Chhattisgarh-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who was empanelled as a secretary in the central government and is experienced with conflict zone administration. He was private secretary to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh between 2004 to 2008.

He was appointed chief secretary of J&K in 2018 June after the PDP–BJP government led by Mehbooba Mufti fell out of power with the latter withdrawing support to her.