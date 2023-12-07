J&K Bills Passed by Lok Sabha triggers debate in Kashmir

Passing of the two Bills pertaining to Jammu & Kashmir by the Lower House of the Parliament has triggered a debate in the Union Territory (UT) with political parties calling this “undemocratic and in contrast to the judicial practices”.

Home Minister Amit Shah moved the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Wednesday.

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday said that the Bills have been passed at a time when the Reorganisation Act itself is under judicial scrutiny and the Apex Court’s judgment was awaited.

“It has become a standard practice of the current dispensation to take undemocratic and unconstitutional decisions”, he said.

The Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 replacing the terms like “weak and underprivileged classes” with “other backward classes” seems merely a linguistic revision. The government seems adamant on continuing to keep the J&K people disempowered by refusing to hold Assembly elections since 2018 despite completion of the delimitation process, upgradation of electoral rolls, and tall claims of normalcy, Tarigami said.

The nomination of two members from the Kashmiri Pandit community to the Legislative Assembly by the Lieutenant Governor reeks of the current dispensation’s intentions of never rehabilitating them in their native places, Tarigami claimed.