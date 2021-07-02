An Army soldier was martyred and an unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter on Friday in the Hajin area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a tweet, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps identified the martyred soldier as Havaldar Kashi Rao.

The encounter started on Friday evening and is still continuing. A joint operation by the Army, CRPF, and police was launched last night based on inputs of J&K Police, and the skirmish broke out when terrorists fired at the security forces.

Initial reports stated that four terrorists were trapped.

A cordon has been laid around the area where the firing took place.

Further details of the encounter are awaited.