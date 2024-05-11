J&K administration trying to ‘fix’ Lok Sabha polls: Mehbooba Mufti

Days after the National Conference leader and candidate for north Kashmir’s Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, Omar Abdullah, complained to the Election Commission that he was unable to address an election rally in Sopore as the authorities withdrew the prior permission for this purpose, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday accused the administration of trying to “fix” the elections by “selectively targeting and harassing” her party activists.

Speaking to media persons in Srinagar, Mehbooba alleged that the authorities have imposed restrictions in Pulwama district for 48 hours from 6 am on Saturday under Section 144. Pulwama is part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat that will go to polls two days later on 13 May. “This is unprecedented and never before restrictions were imposed where the polling is scheduled to take place,” she said.

Mehbooba said the administration is trying to harass people so that they do not come out to vote. “Preparations are underway to manipulate the elections,” she added.

The PDP chief alleged that her party activists engaged in campaigning have been detained ahead of the polling.

In Srinagar, the PDP has fielded youth leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, who opposed the abrogation of Article 370 and was later jailed for about 19 months under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Such things are not restricted to Pulwama only. About 60 PDP activists have been detained in Surankote of Poonch district after an attack, she alleged.

The PDP chief questioned, “If the Election Commission intends to repeat what happened in the 1987 elections, then why this drama of elections? If they have to create Ikhwan (government’s gunmen) or the party of Ikhwanis, their proxies whom they are supporting, then they should say that,” she added.

Mehbooba asked Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to stop this “drama of elections”. “If you want to do fraud in the elections, then tell us, we will leave. Why would we put the lives of our party workers at risk,” she added.

Meanwhile, Pulwama district magistrate Basharat Qayoom took to X to address the people’s concerns, stating “ECI guidelines stipulate specific SOPs for the last 72 hours and last 48 hours. Section 126 and Section 130 of the Representation of People’s Act 1951, along with SOPs edition 2 Para 4.1.1, 4.1.2, 4.1.3, mandate the issuance of orders under Section 144 of the CrPc.”

The DM said: “Such orders have also been issued by other districts that have already undergone polls or are scheduled to do so. The restrictions pertain to specific campaign-related activities during the silent period. These restrictions are specific and not blanket measures.”