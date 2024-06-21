J&K: 3 terror associates arrested

In a major breakthrough, police have arrested three terror associates who guided the Pakistani terrorists in the recent attack at a joint operations camp in Doda district where six Army jawans and two cops were injured.

Police said on Friday that two terror associates, Mubasir and Sajjad, who provided food, shelter and logistics to the Pakistani terrorists in exchange of money, were arrested yesterday. The third one, identified as Safdar, was nabbed in an overnight operation at Gandoh.

The security forces are seeing this as a significant success in view of Pakistan based terror handlers trying to activate the over ground workers (OGWs) to help and guide the infiltrating terrorists.

Their interrogation might lead to the arrest of other OGWs in the region.

These arrests in Doda have come within hours of detention of the OGW who guided Pakistani terrorists to the spot in the Reasi district where they targeted a bus in which nine pilgrims were killed and 41 injured.

Meanwhile, YB Khurania, Special Director General BSF (Western Command) Chandigarh, today visited the international border at Samba where he was briefed by the Sector Commander and Battalion Commandant about the operational preparedness of BSF along the border.

IG BSF (Jammu Frontier) DK Boora gave a detailed presentation to the SDG covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination along the International Border in Jammu.

During the visit, the SDG interacted with the Jawans and praised them for performing their duties with dedication and professionalism.