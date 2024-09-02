J&K: 3 pistols dropped by Pakistani drone in border area recovered

Three pistols dropped by a Pakistani drone in the border Sector of Ramgarh in the Samba district were on Monday recovered in a joint search operation by Border Security Force (BSF) and J&K Police.

A police official said that on credible input regarding the drone activity in Mallu Chack area, a joint ambush by BSF, Jammu and Samba Police was laid in the area.

On hearing the humming sound of the drone coming from the Pakistan side, security personnel fired some rounds towards the direction of the humming sound and pushed the drone back to the other side of the border.

After spotting suspected drone movement, a thorough search operation was launched in the general area of Mallu Chack and three pistols dropped by the drone were recovered.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 81/2024 u/s 113(3)/149 BNS and 7/25 Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Ramgarh. Further investigation is progressing.