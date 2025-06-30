Jitendra Singh reaffirms Puducherry’s coastal erosion needs structured approach

Union Minister of Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh on Monday discussed a detailed plan of action for the Puducherry coastline with the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, K. Kailashnathan. During the meeting, several key areas ranging from coastal cleaning to exploring seabed minerals to promoting deep-sea fishing were tackled.

Despite periodic restoration efforts, Puducherry’s shoreline continues to face threats from both natural forces and human activity. Singh acknowledged campaigns like Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar as positive steps, but stressed the need for a consistent and structured approach to tackle the recurring problem of coastal erosion.

“A permanent mechanism for beach cleaning and coastal management needs to be put in place. The Ministry of Earth Sciences will extend all necessary guidance and will work in coordination with the Puducherry Chief Secretary to operationalise it,” he said.

According to the ministry, the meeting also focused on leveraging Puducherry’s coastal assets for sustainable development and long-term economic gains. In his conversation with Puducherry LG, Singh drew attention to the strategic location of Puducherry’s shoreline along the eastern seaboard and emphasised its critical role in bolstering the national marine economy.

To harness the deep-sea resources, he underscored the Deep Ocean Mission, launched by the Ministry earlier in 2021, to open new avenues in deep-sea fishing and seabed exploration for critical minerals such as polymetallic nodules. The minister expressed confidence that these initiatives will expand India’s technological capabilities and strengthen its standing in the global marine sector.

During his conversation with Kailashnathan, Singh said the first phase of India’s Deep Ocean Mission is on track for sea trials by early 2026. Powered by indigenous technology, the mission aspires to achieve breakthroughs in ocean exploration similar to those in space science. Singh noted that the findings from this mission—while maintaining ecological balance—are expected to drive economic growth in marine regions, create local employment opportunities, and generate revenue through regulated deep-sea fishing and advanced marine research.

Samudrayaan, the flagship project under the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ Deep Ocean Mission, aims to send a three-member crewed submersible to a depth of 6,000 metres below sea level from a port in Chennai, likely by early next year. Indian scientists at the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai, have developed Matsya‑6000, a submersible designed for this mission. With the successful completion of Samudrayaan, India is set to join an elite group of nations—the U.S., Russia, China, France, and Japan—that have conducted human missions to such oceanic depths.