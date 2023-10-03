Jitendra Singh launches Intelligent Grievance Monitoring System (IGMS) 2.0

Union Minister of State Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh on Tuesday launched the Intelligent Grievance Monitoring System (IGMS) 2.0 Public Grievance portal of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

This is a major upgradation of Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal using AI/ML in terms of its capabilities. The IGMS 2.0 Dashboard has been developed by the team at IIT Kanpur comprising Professor Shalabh, Professor Nisheeth Srivastava, and students.

During the launch function, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that for the first time, the average disposal time of public grievances by Central Ministries and departments has been reduced due to reforms undertaken by DARPG in the CPGRAMS. He noted that there has been a decline of almost 50% in the average disposal time for Central Ministries/Departments from 32 days in 2021 to 18 days in 2023.

Prof. S Ganesh, Officiating Director, IIT Kanpur said, “IIT Kanpur has always been engaged in its mission of advancing knowledge and technology for the betterment of society. It is a matter of pride to be associated in an innovative step of the government towards achieving a more responsive and citizen-centric administration.”

Prof. Shalabh from the Department of Mathematics & Statistics and Dean, of Academic Affairs, IIT Kanpur said,”The work on upgrading the CPGRAMS with Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) capabilities commenced after an MoU was signed between IIT Kanpur and DARPG on December 14, 2021. The Dashboard that has been developed provides instant tabular analysis of Grievances Filed and disposed, State-wise and district-wise Grievances Filed and ministry-wise data. Besides, the Dashboard will also help the officials identify the root cause of the grievance.”

Prof. Nisheeth Srivastava, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Kanpur said, “Governance is a particularly fecund field for the application of artificial intelligence since both rationalize the centralisation of information and power. IIT Kanpur’s ongoing research will continue to emphasize developing intelligent systems that are sensitive to how artificially intelligent entities interact with humans.”

As per available information, the CPGRAMS portal receives around 20 lakh grievances annually. The classification and monitoring of grievances cannot be done manually. The upgraded IGMS portal will assist the DARPG with the creation of a draft letter for the selected scheme/ministry and expedite the grievance redressal process by the concerned ministry/department.