Jitendra Singh commends CSIR-NPL for spearheading fight against Covid-19, Omicron

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday released a special postage stamp commemorating the 75th Platinum Jubilee year of CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (NPL), one of India’s earliest laboratories set up around the time of Independence.

Jitendra Singh also dedicated to the nation the New Delhi-based ‘LED Photometry Laboratory’ at CSIR-National Physical Laboratory in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to develop energy-efficient illumination technology. He also inaugurated Science Exhibition by school students and interacted with them on the demonstrated themes and subjects.

Director General CSIR Dr Shekhar C Mande, Director CSIR-NPL Professor Venugopal Achanta, Ashok Kumar, Postmaster General, Dr C Sharma, Senior Scientist, CSIR and other scientists, students and officials were present on the occasion.

In his address to scientists and students, Jitendra Singh said that CSIR-NPL is a monumental illustration of India’s incredible scientific journey in the last 75 years. He said the Platinum Jubilee celebration coincides with the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is also an occasion to plan for the next 25 years with a conscious realization that science and technology is going to be the main currency for the inclusive growth of India,” the Minister said on the occasion. He said that PM Modi had a special aptitude for science driven developments, which has enabled all the scientific programmes to concentrate on applications which are relevant to bring “Ease of Life” to the common man.

“All the six Science and Technology (S&T) departments including Space and Atomic energy and the Autonomous Institutes have contributed hugely in the fight against COVID-19 through the research for development of vaccines, genome sequencing and other protocols. The first DNA vaccine trial was done by the Department of Bio-Technology and it has again taken the lead for the Omicron Virus,” Jitendra Singh said .

The Minister also recalled the role of ISRO for providing Liquid Oxygen continuously on a large scale to several State governments from their own manufacturing facilities or from the existing stock. “The Department of Atomic Energy developed re-usable PPE kits and N-99 masks using HEPA filter technology,” he pointed out.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that three important tasks of integration of different science streams among themselves and with the general line ministry streams in due course, speedy conversion of lab technologies for use by common man at affordable costs and giving proper recognition to Scientists have become a necessity to be achieved at the earliest.

About the ‘LED Photometry Laboratory’ at CSIR-NPL, Jitendra Singh said this national level facility would contribute to making India ‘Atma-Nirbhar’ in the apex level calibration and testing of LED lighting products. “These will not only save the foreign exchange spent on availing testing and calibration services from abroad but also significantly reduce turn-around time,” he said.

The Minister further released Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravya (BNDs) to support the testing and calibration laboratories for quality assurance at par with the international standards for high purity gold, silver and other elements. He also launched Certification Process for Indian made Ambient Ozone Analyzers.

Marking the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Dr Jitendra Singh launched the Calibration Facility for Infusion Pump Analyzer used for testing the infusion pump. He also launched Certification Process for Indian Made Low-Volume PM2.5 sampler to fight pollution. He launched the Responsive Website of CSIR-NPL, the aim of which is to showcase and disseminate the details about the Metrology-related activities of CSIR-NPL, in a fully responsive and more appealingly designed format.