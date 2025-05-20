Jitendra Singh calls on coastal states to promote marine startups

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, on Tuesday, urged coastal states to promote startups in the marine sector — a domain he described as still largely underexplored — while addressing the CSIR Startup Conclave 2025.

He noted that this (the marine sector) remained a relatively untapped sector with significant potential to contribute to value addition in India’s expanding economy.

Singh further said, “Mumbai, with its strategic coastal location, is an ideal venue to highlight the immense potential of the marine economy, especially since India has one of the world’s longest coastlines, spanning over 7,500 km and shared by several major states.”

India organises StartUp conclaves across the nation to bring together talent and business-worthy ideas from every corner of the country, according to the official statement. “49% of today’s startups are now emerging from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, which is an encouraging sign,” it added.

An official CSIR collection titled “Towards Viksit Bharat — CSIR Technologies Empowering the Nation” was released during the event. The booklet showcases over 400 technologies transferred to industry and more than 125 Start-ups nurtured in recent years

“From just 350 Start-ups in 2014, we now boast of over 1.25 lakh recognised Start-Ups and more than 110 Unicorns,” he pointed out, crediting proactive policy reforms, ease of business, and increased scientific collaboration for this growth.

The Union minister emphasized that the government has dismantled outdated rules, opened space and atomic energy sectors to private participation, and created a startup ecosystem that is inclusive, aspirational, and impact-driven. He credited the CSIR labs across the country for their pivotal role in nurturing deep-tech ventures, translational research, and sustainable technologies.

Singh, along with Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, inaugurated an exhibition at the conclave which featured breakthrough innovations across sectors—ranging from green hydrogen and clean energy to affordable healthcare and AI-powered solutions.

According to a press statement, the two-day event in Mumbai has brought together over 100 CSIR scientists, researchers, and technology developers, in addition to entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, and policymakers. The event seeks to foster collaborations and fast-track the commercialisation of CSIR technologies.

A Shark Tank-style session organised before the formal inauguration allowed Start-ups to pitch their ideas to investors, bridging the gap between science and entrepreneurs, according to the officials from the Ministry.