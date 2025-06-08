Jitendra Singh calls for global cooperation to protect world’s oceans

Union Minister for Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh, on Sunday, reiterated that ocean health is dependent not only on innovation but also on international cooperation.

In a symbolic show of global cooperation for ocean sustainability, commemorating the “World Ocean Day” celebrated on June 8, Jitendra Singh and Norway’s Minister of International Development Åsmund Grøver Aukrust, on Sunday jointly hosted a high-level event on Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) aboard the historic Norwegian tall ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl at the Port of Hercule in Monaco.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Singh highlighted India’s strides in adopting Marine Spatial Planning as a key tool for sustainable ocean governance. “We believe MSP offers a science-based framework for optimising ocean resources, protecting biodiversity, and ensuring coastal livelihoods,” he said, reiterating India’s commitment to a resilient blue economy backed by technology and inclusive decision-making.

The minister pointed out that the India-Norway MSP collaboration, under the Indo-Norwegian Integrated Ocean and Research Initiative, has already yielded visible outcomes.

Notably, pilot projects in Puducherry and Lakshadweep have demonstrated the potential of MSP to tackle coastal erosion, manage biodiversity, and engage multiple stakeholders across sectors like fisheries, tourism, and conservation.

One of India’s most notable achievements, Jitendra Singh said, is the launch of the SAHAV portal – a GIS-based decision support system now recognised as a Digital Public Good, to mark the International Ocean Day. “This tool empowers policymakers, researchers, and communities with real-time spatial data, enabling smarter planning and stronger marine resilience,” he noted.

The minister added that India aims to scale MSP across its coastline, reinforcing the nation’s global leadership in sustainable ocean management. “Our science-driven, data-informed approach underscores India’s vision for ocean governance that benefits both people and the planet,” he said.