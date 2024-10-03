Jitendra Singh advocates ‘Rule to Role’ shift for result-oriented governance

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has strongly advocated the ‘Rule to Role’ shift for result-oriented governance.

Addressing the ‘Mission Karmayogi’ Workshop here, he highlighted a significant transformation in India’s governance approach, moving from a traditional rule-based system to a dynamic, role-based framework. He explained that this shift ensures civil servants are better equipped to align their skills with the specific responsibilities of their roles, making the government more adaptable and efficient.

“India 2047 requires us to transcend rigid rules and adopt a flexible, role-based approach that enhances our global competitiveness,” he stated.

Advertisement

The minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi with spearheading innovative governance reforms that have modernised the country’s administrative processes. Reforms such as the abolition of interviews for Group B and C positions and streamlining recruitment timelines have significantly improved the transparency and efficiency of the government’s functioning.

“These reforms are reflective of the Prime Minister’s vision for a modern, merit-based system that prioritises performance and delivery,” he said. Emphasising the need for result-driven governance, Mr Singh noted, “The journey from optics to delivery is critical.”

He stressed that the success of governance should not be measured by appearances but by tangible outcomes that serve the public. “Moving from process-driven to performance-driven governance is the way forward for India to meet its global aspirations,” he remarked.

He also referred to the introduction of ‘Mission Karmayogi Prarambh’, a key extension of ‘Mission Karmayogi’, designed to prepare new recruits for their roles from the moment they join the service. ‘Mission Prarambh’ ensures that new officers receive the necessary tools and training to transition smoothly into their positions, contributing to a more capable and motivated workforce across the government.

During the workshop, Mr Singh launched four new features of the iGOT-Karmayogi platform, aimed at enhancing the learning experience for government officials. He also released 20 new domain-specific courses under the Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP) of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to further strengthen skill development across ministries. Additionally, the minister unveiled the “Know Your Ministry” initiative for the DoPT and released new learning modules under Mission Karmayogi, all designed to bolster capacity-building efforts across the government.