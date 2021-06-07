The BJP might face a tough time in the forthcoming Jila Panchayat President Election in Saharanpur as Congress, which has a strong base in the district, has constituted a front bringing together Samajwadi Party (SP), Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Bheem Army.

Confirming, National Secretary of Congress Imran Masood said that SP, BKU and Bheem Army have come together with Congress to give a befitting reply to BJP in this Jila Panchayat President Election. Few independents are also in touch to join this front for this election which is expected to be held in the second week of July, claimed Masood.

In the recently concluded Panchayat election in the 49 wards in Saharanpur, BSP supported candidates won the maximum 16 seats, BJP supported candidates have won 14 seats, while Congress supported candidates won 8 seats, SP candidates won 5 seats, Bheem Army candidates won 2 seats, BKU candidate won on 1 seat and independent candidates won 3 seats.

According to Masood, to win the Jila Panchayat President Election, 25 votes out of 49 are needed. The front parties already have 16 members and are expected to be joined in by the independents as well. For the BJP, winning this election could be a tough task now after the formation of this Congress-led front as it has only 14 members.

The BSP, which has a crucial role to play in this election, is also likely to support the common candidate of the front but it will open its cards just before the election, says a political observer adding that the BSP is not expected to switch sides and stand with the BJP hence the only likely option with the party is to come together with the joint front of the opposition parties.

“BJP has destroyed the institutions and challenged the democratic system of this country,” said Masood adding that it was the call of the time for all opposition parties to come together and ensure defeat of the BJP in this election.

Imran Masood, who is an influential leader in Saharanpur, initiated the joint front of Congress, Samajwadi Party, BKU and Bheem Army. The front will try to increase its strength by getting the support of other candidates as well.

The front of opposition parties has made BJP’s victory impossible in this election, said Samajwadi Party leader Sarfaraj Khan. He said that BJP supported 14 members had won in Jila Panchayat wards and the party needs the support of 11 more candidates to win this election along with 2 or 3 reserve candidates, keeping in view possibilities of last-minute withdrawal of support by any member. This seems unmanageable for the BJP after the formation of this front, he asserted.

If this front of opposition parties manages to win this election in Saharanpur then it will not only come as a setback to the BJP but will give a boost to the Congress and its allies ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

It may be noted that Congress has a good hold in Saharanpur as compared to other districts of western UP. It is the only district in Western UP where Congress has two MLAs, Masood Akhtar from Saharanpur Dehat constituency and Naresh Saini from Behat Constituency. Party’s senior leader Imran Masood also has a good hold in the district. Masood is also believed to be in the good books of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. He also enjoys a good equation with Bheem Army Chief Chandrashekhar Ravana.