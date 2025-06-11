Jharkhand’s CUJ shines on global stage as student excels in Chinese bridge contest

Bringing laurels to Jharkhand Central University (CUJ) and the state, Rahul Pandit, a second-year B A student in Far East Languages (Chinese), has secured second place in the India-level round of the prestigious international Chinese Bridge competition for college and university students.

The event, aimed at promoting Chinese language proficiency and cultural exchange, saw participation from over 15 major Indian institutions, including Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, Visva-Bharati, Central University of Gujarat, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Sikkim University, and Amity University. Amidst tough competition from these leading universities, Rahul Pandit impressed the national jury with his command over Mandarin, cultural depth, and confident presentation.

As a reward, Rahul will embark on a 15-day educational and cultural tour of China, visiting Beijing, Shanghai, and Shijiazhuang. During this trip, he will represent both India and CUJ on an international platform.

His achievement has been hailed by the university community. Vice-Chancellor Kshiti Bhushan Das congratulated Rahul and the Department of Far East Languages (Chinese) for the accomplishment, stating, “This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our students and faculty. I hope our students continue to make the university and the state proud on national and international platforms.”

Head of the Department, Rabindranath Sarma, credited the department’s team-oriented approach for the success. “This result is a testament to the committed mentorship by our faculty members—Dr Arpana Raj, Dr. Sandeep Biswas, and Sushant Kumar—whose guidance has played a pivotal role in Rahul’s journey.”

Dr Arpana Raj, the department’s placement officer, expressed optimism that this achievement will inspire many more students to pursue language studies and represent CUJ globally. “The department is thrilled with Rahul’s success. We look forward to seeing more students from our university shine on global academic stages in the future.”

The Chinese Bridge contest is held annually to promote Chinese language learning and foster cultural connections between China and other countries. With Rahul Pandit’s success, CUJ has not only strengthened its academic credentials in foreign languages but has also elevated Jharkhand’s presence in international academic diplomacy.

As Rahul prepares to travel across China, his achievement stands as a symbol of India’s growing linguistic engagement with the East and the expanding global footprint of students from emerging educational hubs like Ranchi.