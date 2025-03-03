Jharkhand’s Abua Budget 2025-26: Hopes, criticism, and challenges ahead

The Jharkhand government’s Abua Budget 2025-26 has sparked discussion, with the ruling party calling it progressive while the opposition criticises it as lacking vision and filled with election promises.

Key highlights include a focus on education, employment, pensions, agriculture, and industry, with a total outlay of ₹1,45,400 crore. The business community has given mixed reactions, welcoming investment targets but calling for better implementation.

Advertisement

Youths have expressed disappointment over the lack of concrete job measures. While the government claims the budget will strengthen Jharkhand’s economy, its success will depend on effective execution in the coming months.

Advertisement

BJP state president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi described the budget as ambitious in size but lacking substance. He argued that it did not present a clear strategy for tackling unemployment or poverty and accused the government of failing to fulfill its pre-election commitments.

Hazaribagh MP Manish Jaiswal also expressed disappointment, calling the budget misleading and directionless. He pointed out that the government had promised to create one million jobs, yet the budget did not address this issue. He further criticised the lack of industrial investment and the absence of major new projects for the state.

Concerns were also raised regarding welfare schemes for women, farmers, and pensioners. Jaiswal questioned the effectiveness of the government’s Maiyan Samman Yojana, suggesting that many women might not benefit from it. He also noted that while the government had earlier pledged to increase pensions for widows, the elderly, and the disabled to ₹2,500, the budget did not include a clear provision for this.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, however, defended the budget, calling it forward-looking and inclusive. He described it as a roadmap for Jharkhand’s development, focusing on education, employment, healthcare, agriculture, social security, and industrial growth. He dismissed the opposition’s concerns, saying the budget laid the foundation for a stronger and more prosperous state.

Key highlights of the budget include the launch of the Student Research and Innovation Policy 2025 to promote higher education, support for MSMEs and tourism as key industries, and the revival of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) with the creation of a pension fund. The budget also focuses on seed conservation and better agricultural management. With a total outlay of ₹1,45,400 crore, the government has prioritised development and public welfare.

The business community has responded with both optimism and caution. Paresh Gattani, president of the Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries, welcomed the government’s intent to address industrial concerns but emphasised the need for a more efficient single-window clearance system.

He also appreciated the government’s ₹20,000 crore investment target. Meanwhile, chamber general secretary Aditya Malhotra praised the focus on infrastructure and tourism but said additional efforts were needed to strengthen industrial growth.

Many young people, however, expressed disappointment over the lack of concrete measures for job creation. Ranjan Chaudhary, a youth from Hazaribagh, shared that he had hoped for a strong employment policy but found the budget lacking in this area. He added that without better opportunities in Jharkhand, many young people might have to consider moving to other states for work.

While the government remains confident that this budget will make Jharkhand more self-reliant and economically strong, the opposition has questioned its effectiveness. The business community has taken a balanced view, acknowledging both its potential and its challenges. The real test will be in the implementation, and time will tell how this budget shapes Jharkhand’s economy and impacts its people.