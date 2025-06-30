Jharkhand tense on Hul Diwas: Clashes in Bhognadih as police face off with Sido-Kanhu descendants

Violence erupted in Bhognadih, Sahibganj, on the occasion of Hul Diwas as tensions flared between police forces and descendants of Sido and Kanhu Murmu. The situation turned chaotic when security personnel used tear gas shells to disperse a crowd protesting the district administration’s refusal to allow traditional rituals.

In retaliation, the mob reportedly hurled stones and shot arrows, leading to injuries to at least three to four police personnel. The area remains tense, with heavy police deployment in place.

Advertisement

Hul Diwas, observed annually on 30 June, marks the tribal uprising against British rule initiated in 1855 by Sido and Kanhu in Bhognadih. The day is commemorated with a state programme, alongside traditional observances led by the martyrs’ descendants. Every year, under the banner of the Sido Kanhu Hul Foundation and Atu Manjhi Baisi, the family of Mandal Murmu — descendant of Sido — performs rituals at the memorial site before the formal programme begins.

Advertisement

However, this year the administration barred them from conducting the puja during regular hours, citing security concerns. The family was instructed to perform rituals only before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m., sparking anger and allegations of discrimination.

Protests began over the weekend, with Mandal Murmu and his supporters locking the gates of the Sido-Kanhu Park and halting preparations for the state function. On Monday morning, as the police attempted to reopen the site, tensions escalated. Tear gas was fired to control the crowd, which responded with stone-pelting and traditional weapon attacks. The injured personnel were sent for medical care, and reinforcements were deployed to restore order.

The conflict is seen to have a political dimension, as Mandal Murmu recently joined the BJP and had invited senior party leaders, including former Chief Minister Champai Soren and former Boriya MLA Lobin Hembrom, to attend the programme under a separate banner. The administration reportedly viewed this as a potential disruption to the official event and withheld permission for parallel activities.

Earlier, 13 labourers involved in erecting the private pandal were taken into custody, further fuelling discontent among the tribal community. Following protests and negotiations, the workers were released and oral permission was granted for rituals. However, the confrontation resumed on Monday.

Leader of Opposition and Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi condemned the incident, calling it the result of the government’s “authoritarian attitude.” He said, “This is not merely a law-and-order issue. The government’s refusal to let the descendants of our tribal martyrs carry out traditional worship on Hul Diwas in their own village is an insult to the Adivasi identity and history. This reflects the political insecurity of the ruling regime.”

Despite official claims that the government event proceeded without disruption, the atmosphere in Bhognadih remains strained. Tribal organisations have expressed deep hurt over what they see as a marginalisation of their role in their legacy. The administration, meanwhile, continues to monitor the situation, wary of further escalation.